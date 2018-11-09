Dame Barbara Windsor reunites with EastEnders co-star Adam Woodyatt Barbara Windsor was sadly diagnosed with Alzheimer's four years ago

Dame Barbara Windsor delightedly reunited with her EastEnders co-star Adam Woodyatt while enjoying a rare evening out watching 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane on Thursday evening. The actress, who played Peggy in the soap, received a standing ovation from theatre-goers as she made her way to the Royal Box accompanied by her husband, Scott Mitchell, and Adam. Barbara was sadly diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease back in 2014, and Scott revealed that she was like her own self during the show.

Adam and Peggy posed for a selfie at the show

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "It gives her such pleasure chatting to everyone and seeing them all and she never expects that reaction. Then she did an impromptu dance routine on the stage after the show. It's like two different people once she enters a theatre. The old Babs emerges for a while. It's wonderful to see those moments. During the interval we sneaked her into Royal Box and the response from the auditorium was so moving. After the show she was even tap dancing. A day I will remember."

Scott confirmed that Barbara had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Dementia back in May, telling The Sun: "Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it's becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide. I'm doing this because I want us to be able to go out and, if something isn't quite right, it will be okay because people will now know that she has Alzheimer's and will accept it for what it is… I hope speaking out will help other families dealing with loved ones who have this cruel disease. Secondly, I want the public to know because they are naturally very drawn to Barb­ara and she loves talking to them."

