Love Island 2018 contestant hints they are joining I'm a Celebrity line-up 

It isn't too long until I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens, and although none of the contestants have been officially confirmed yet, Love Island's Georgia Steel has opened up about how much she would love to go on the show, and hinted that she might well appear in the upcoming series. Speaking to the Express, she said: "I would love an opportunity like that as I think it would be amazing!" She then added: "Very scary though. Of course, anything is possible."

Other stars tipped to be taking a trip Down Under to the jungle include Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward, The Chase's Anne Hegerty and Coleen Nolan. The series will kick off on Sunday 18 November, and will mark the first time that Declan Donnelly will host the show without his co-presenter Ant McPartlin, who is receiving treatment after causing a car crash due to drink driving back in March. Instead, Holly Willoughby will be filling Ant's shoes. Speaking about her new gig, she said: "The weird this is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me."

She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'" Speaking about Holly in the jungle, her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield said: "I can't wait. I saw her last night at Pride of Britain and that was the last time I'll see her before she flies out and I said good luck. I couldn't help it – I gave her a hug and said, 'Good luck' and burst out laughing. This is going to be fantastic, can't wait."

