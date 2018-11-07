Holly Willoughby receives amazing present from famous friends before presenting I'm A Celebrity The This Morning host has the best friends!

Holly Willoughby will be jetting off to the other side of the world in the next few days ahead of presenting I'm A Celebrity. But ahead of her departure, her friends, including Spice Girl Emma Bunton, have been spoiling her with presents. The close-knit group, which also includes former All Saints star Nicole Appleton, treated Holly to a personalised cake, a picture mug with a photo of them all together, a cork hat, and even a guide book to Australia. Holly shared a photo of her presents on Instagram, and wrote: "Oh my goodness... you’ve thought of everything! ... just the best!!!!"

Holly Willoughby received the best gifts from her friends, including Emma Bunton

The TV presenter is preparing to head to Australia to co-host I’m a Celebrity alongside Declan Donelly. The official start date was confirmed to The Sun, with the show kicking off on Sunday 18 November. Fans are anticipating another star-studded line up of brave celebrities, with those tipped to take part including former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward and The Chase's Anne Hegerty. Holly has been replaced on This Morning by Rochelle Humes, who promised to look after her co-host Phillip Schofield in her absence.

MORE: Coleen Nolan breaks social media silence to confirm I'm A Celebrity news

The This Morning host was also given a guide book to Australia

READ: All the Dancing on Ice couples so far

After revealing that she would be replacing Ant McPartlin for this year's series, Holly admitted that she wasn’t looking forward to coming face-to-face with bugs, but that she was looking forward to bringing her children out to Australia with her for the adventure. She said on This Morning: "The weird this is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

Loading the player...

Holly's rise to fame

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.