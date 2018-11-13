Lisa Armstrong forges unlikely friendship with Ben Cohen's ex-wife Abby Ben Cohen and Abby were hit by the Strictly curse

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong has formed a new friendship with Ben Cohen's former partner Abby, who shared an Instagram picture of the pair together. It seems that the two women, who were left devastated by the end of their marriages, are filming a new TV project together. "What an amazing two days," wrote Abby. She was married to the former Strictly contestant Ben for 11 years before he left her months after the show ended and entered a relationship with his professional dance partner, Kristina Rihanoff.

Both Abby and Lisa were joined by stylist Erica Matthews, hairdresser Richard Ward and communications coach Kolarele Sonaike. Their joint appearance comes weeks after Lisa officially ended her 11-year marriage to Ant. They were granted a divorce last month due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant has since found love with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was the former couple's PA.

Following the breakdown of her marriage to Ben, Abby told the Sun on Sunday in 2015: "The last two years have been the most traumatic thing to ever happen to me. I want people to know." She added: "I don't want to cause stress or further damage by stirring things up. But I'm just trying to recover from what has been the most horrific time of my life." When news of Katya Jones and Seann Walsh's kiss came to light, Abby shared her thoughts by responding to a tweet which read: "Can I ask that the dancers on @bbcstrictly stop breaking up relationships. All the millions of people in the world & you pick the taken ones you morons! Have respect for people," to which Abby replied: "Yep another one! Shocking but I'm not surprised at all!"

