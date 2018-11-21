Exclusive: How Peter Crouch reacted to Prince Harry's cheeky comment about Abbey Clancy – and it may surprise you Peter and Abbey have been married since 2011

Peter Crouch was once approached by Prince Harry in the changing rooms, where he was asked by the royal how he had managed to "bag Abbey Clancy", his model wife and mum to his three children. And on Monday night at Specsavers National Book Awards, HELLO! caught up with Peter to find out more about the encounter. Chatting on the red carpet, Peter revealed that the question had taken him aback. He said: "I was a bit taken aback by it to be honest, so I didn’t react probably as well as I should of." After welcoming his third child and first son Johnny, at the beginning of the year, Peter is now a dab hand when it comes to parenting. However, he is certain that when it comes to Harry – who is set to become a first-time father next spring – he will be more than equipped when it comes to learning the ropes. He told HELLO!: "I am sure he has got all the advice he needs."

Peter Crouch told HELLO! about his encounter with Prince Harry

Abbey and Peter are also parents to daughters Sophia, seven, and Liberty, three, and Abbey recently branded her husband the "best dad" in a heartfelt Instagram post. Abbey revealed ahead of Johnny's arrival that she had spoken to Harry's brother, Prince William about babies who don't sleep when they met at a Heads Together event last year. Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "Me and William had a chat about babies that don't sleep, we were sharing tips, our kids are similar ages."

Prince Harry left Peter feeling 'taken aback'

It's been a busy month for the Crouch family, who enjoyed a magical trip to Disneyland Paris earlier in November, along with their three young children. The happy couple also enjoyed a rare night off from parenting duties to attend a star-studded charity gala at Annabel's, hosted by Sadie Frost's boyfriend Darren Strowger to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust. The event was attended by other well-known faces and royals, including Princess Beatrice.

Peter Crouch spoke exclusively to HELLO!

