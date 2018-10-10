Alex Jones is heading to Australia with Prince Harry and Meghan! This is so exciting!

Alex Jones has revealed she will be going to Australia at the same time as Prince Harry and Meghan, when they embark on their 16-day royal tour next week. The One Show presenter will be hosting coverage for Harry's Invictus Games in Sydney for the BBC, which is set to be attended by the royal couple.

Sharing a photo of herself and co-host JJ Chalmers on Instagram on Tuesday, Alex said it was an honour to be working on the event, which was first launched by Prince Harry in 2014. "Incredibly honoured to be asked to host this year's coverage of the #invictusgames2018 for @bbcone. JJ Chalmers and I are flying off to Sydney next week to get to know Team GB and to bring you all the coverage," Alex wrote. "Our first programme covers the opening ceremony on Friday 19th. I hope you can join us."

Alex Jones is presenting the Invictus Games coverage in Australia

Alex may well get to meet Prince Harry and Meghan during her time at the games; as well as attending the opening ceremony, the royal couple are set to welcome the Invictus Games to Sydney at an official reception, and are expected to watch several of the events.

The Sydney games will take place from 20-27 October, and coincide with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first major overseas royal tour, during which they will also visit New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga over the course of 16 action-packed days.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be attending the Invictus Games

Alex has previously met Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in June 2017, when she hosted the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony for The One Show. The mum-of-one said at the time that the experience was "awe-inspiring", and shared a photo of herself and co-host Matt Baker at the palace on Instagram, adding the caption: "Her majesty was fashionably late but cool as a cucumber and Prince Harry is just a dream."

