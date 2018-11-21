Fans are convinced Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are engaged Eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to speculate

On Monday's episode of I'm A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp, viewers at home were distracted by Joe Swash after noticing that he was wearing a ring on his wedding finger. Many were convinced that the former EastEnders actor had got engaged to his girlfriend Stacey Solomon, and were quick to comment on the situation on Twitter. One write: "Just noticed on Extra Camp that Mr Joe Swash has a ring on his wedding finger!! Any great news to tell us?? Xx." Another said: "Is Joe Swash wearing an engagement ring??" A third added: "Is Joe Swash sporting a wedding ring??"

Joe Swash got fans talking on Extra Camp

The couple appear happier than ever after reaching the milestone of moving in together after three years of dating. Stacey previously gave fans a glimpse inside their new home on their first night in October, saying they were "finally all in and ready to start afresh together". Between them, they have three sons from previous relationship, and Joe recently went on holiday with Stacey and her two boys, Zachary, ten, and Leighton, six, for the first time, where they enjoyed a dream trip to LA. Joe has taken his son, Harry, to Australia for the first time this year since presenting the show.

Stacey Solomon and her sons recently moved in with Joe

Ahead of Joe leaving for Australia to present Extra Camp, Stacey posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend ahead of his adventure, telling him just how much she will miss him. She wrote on Instagram: "And he’s off to the Ozzy Outback. We are gonna miss you so much @realjoeswashy but we can’t wait to watch you doing what you do best. No fun and lots of trials please @imacelebrity @itv2. Honestly though, our home will feel empty without you bub. Except for the bed, the bed will feel wonderfully spacious and snore free." Stacey and Joe began dating after presenting Extra Camp together in 2016, and have both been crowned King and Queen of the jungle.

