Alan Carr just admitted to a very wild night out with Prince Harry Love this story!

Alan Carr has revealed he had a drunken run-in with none other than Prince Harry once upon a time! The comedian spoke to HELLO! at Friday night's Global Gift Gala, and explained that he had once bumped into the young Prince in a nightclub. He said: "I was at a nightclub and Prince Harry was there and he said to me, 'Where are your glasses?' Because I was drunk and I'd lost my glasses. And then I ended up like doing the dutty wine… and I ended up pulling his tie and pulling him on top of me." Uh oh.

Alan Carr told HELLO! about the night out

He added that Prince Harry handled the situation perfectly, explaining: "But you know what he didn't complain and I didn't get [told off] by his bodyguards so that's really sweet! And I'm really pleased he's with Meghan, I've not met Meghan yet." Sounds like quite the eventful night out!

MORE: HARRY AND MEGHAN'S MOST ROMANTIC MOMENTS: SECRET CUDDLES, LONGING LOOKS

Loading the player...

Alan hosted the charity party, which was attended by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria and Amanda Holden, and aims to raise funds and make a difference to the lives of children and women around the world. He may have also bumped into another member of the royal family, too, since Princess Beatrice was also in attendance – wearing a glamorous Gucci gown.

He joined a host of other stars at the charity evening

The Chatty Man star also revealed that he'd met the Queen on a couple of occasions – and that she seemed to like his skits. "I met the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance twice - she actually laughed at my jokes about Tesco Club Cards, it was caught on camera, so I think she's secretly an 'every little helps' [type of person]," he joked.

MORE: David Beckham surprises brave little girl in hospital - see her tear-jerking reaction

Friday night's glamorous gala saw musical performances from the likes of Alesha Dixon and Mel C – who sang a rendition of The Spice Girls' Two Become One, with Victoria Beckham in the audience! The performance inspired Victoria to get off her seat and embrace Mel for a touching end to the song. Oh to be a fly on the wall…