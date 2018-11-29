Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts asks fans for their help The former Pussycat Dolls singer used her celebrity for a good cause

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts used her celebrity status to help a friend in need this week, and the results were overwhelming! The former Pussycat Dolls singer took to Instagram Stories this week to ask her social media followers to donate anything they could to her friend's GoFundMe page, after he lost his home in the Malibu fires. Ashley wrote: "Hey guys, my friend lost his home in Malibu fires. I'm trying to help him by donating to his GoFund campaign. If you feel charitable please donate and help my friend." Ashley's help soon resulted in the campaign page trending on the internet, and it has so far raised over $7,000.

Ashley Roberts asked her Instagram followers to help out her friend

The Malibu fires spread across the city in November, and many celebrities were affected by them, including Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Liam shared photos of the wreckage on Instagram account, but praised the community for helping each other. He said: "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger." The homes of Robin Thicke, Gerald Butler and Caitlyn Jenner were also damaged.

Ashley has been impressing on Strictly with her dance skills

Ashley has been cheered on by her famous friends during her time on Strictly, with stars including Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon, and her former Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger and Kimberly Wyatt going to the studios to watch her live on the show. The singer had head judge Shirley Ballas in tears at the beginning of November after she chose to dedicate her Couple's Choice dance to her late father. Ashley and her dance partner Pasha Kovalev did a contemporary dance to Unsteady by Erich Lee Gravity Remix by X Ambassadors, which saw them achieve 39 out of 40 points. Shirley told Ashley: "I think today you spoke for everyone in the country who has lost somebody they love. I also lost someone. This was sincere, it was danced from a sincere place and I'm sad that your dad wasn't here to see you but I know he would be proud."

