This is the sweet name Prince George calls his dad William

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed the adorable name that her five-year-old son Prince George calls his dad Prince William. Kate spoke with crowds in Leicester while she visited with William, and spoke to royal fans about why she's so excited to meet her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex's baby. She also talked about her own three children - George, Charlotte and Louis - and, according to People, one fan who met the Duchess revealed: "Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, 'Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'" So adorable!

William and George at school

This isn't the first time that the royal children's nicknames for their older relatives have been revealed. As Prince Charles prepares to become a grandfather for the fourth time next Spring, the nickname that George and Charlotte call him was shared in October by Royal author and correspondent for the Daily Mail, Robert Hardman. According to Robert, they call Charles 'Grandpa Wales'. What makes this particularly touching is that Queen Elizabeth called George V 'Grandpa England'. In the insightful article, Robert also wrote: "He [Charles] increasingly consults the Duke of Cambridge in all major family decisions; about his hopes that, while his sons have created new charity networks, one of his grandchildren — maybe George — will one day take on the stewardship of his own."

Kate and William made the poignant visit to the home of Leicester City to pay their respects to the five people who died in a helicopter crash in October. The royal couple knew the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh, who was among the victims, and wanted to visit the city to recognise the compassion shown by the people of Leicester following the tragic accident. The royal couple walked around the tribute site near the stadium, before meeting players and members of the club's management team.

