Strictly Come Dancing's Ashley Roberts addresses Giovanni Pernice dating rumours Ashley Roberts has been linked to Strictly star Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts was forced to comment on her alleged romance with professional Giovanni Pernice. Appearing on Wednesday's This Morning alongside her dancer partner Pasha Kovalev, the 37-year-old dismissed the rumours immediately by confirming she is still "single". When prompted by host Phillip Schofield, Ashley quipped: "You cheeky little man. Giovanni and I are friends. Listen, I'm really, really focussed on the show. I'm really, really passionate about being here."

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev on Wednesday's This Morning

She added: "It's about the dance for me, so… no, we are just friends. I'm single." The comments come shortly after Phil quizzed Giovanna last week, where he enquired: "Well, there were little rumours and things going around." Unimpressed, Giovanni hit back by saying: "According to the press I change girlfriend every single day." Phil continued: "But have you settled on Ashley?" To which the dancer replied: "No, we are really good friends. She's a lovely person, but I'm single. I'm in Newcastle every single day, so there's no chance for me."

Earlier this month, Ashley fuelled the rumours when she revealed that she enjoyed going out for drinks with the handsome Italian. Talking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the Pussycat Dolls star said: "We've gone out for drinks. He's a lovely guy, but we are not dating." Ashley also admitted that her current priority wasn't dating, but competing in Strictly. "I'm so focused on the show right now, and really that's where I want my focus to be," she explained. "What happens after that, I don't know. The right guy will come along at the right time, I believe that."

