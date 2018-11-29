Neil and Katya Jones look happier than ever in new Instagram snap How stunning is Katya's dress?

Neil Jones has shared a gorgeous photo of himself with his wife, Katya, as the pair enjoyed a night out at the Macmillan Ball, which raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. The dashing Strictly dancers posed together for a stunning snap that showed Katya looking radiant in a floor-length, red silk gown, while Neil looked dapper in a suit and bow tie. The professional dancer captioned the post: "We had a beautiful night yesterday supporting @macmillancancer and if you know anyone who had cancer or currently has cancer you will realise how important the work they do is to soooo many people. A staggering 1 in 2 people are effected by cancer."

Speaking at the event, Katya said: "It feels really special to be here tonight at the Macmillan Ball. I can't begin to imagine how difficult it must be to face a cancer diagnosis – especially at Christmas. It's a comfort to know that Macmillan is there to help people with all the emotions that such a devasting illness brings."

Neil added: "It's easy to get wrapped up in the Christmas chaos. Events like the Macmillan Ball hit home that there are thousands of people out there worried about how they’re going to cope with cancer and everything that comes with it. Macmillan Cancer Support is there to help them and we hope tonight’s event raises loads to continue the great work!" The pair have put on a united front since Katya was filmed kissing her celebrity dance partner, Seann Walsh. Although Neil has yet to speak publicly about the incident, Katya apologised on It Takes Two, saying: "Obviously, I can't apologise enough to everyone it hurt and involved but the main thing for me is that me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters the most to me right now."

She also posted a message which read: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship." Meanwhile, Seann split from his girlfriend, Rebecca, and said: "Our relationship wasn't perfect. That doesn't mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I'm very sorry for that." Katya and Neil's fans were clearly delighted to see them putting on a united front, with one commenting: "Gorgeous. Lovely photo, you both look stunning," while another added: "You look beautiful together, and are supporting a great cause! So wonderful!"

