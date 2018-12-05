Strictly's Faye Tozer celebrates 9th wedding anniversary with husband Mick following 'tumultuous' few weeks The couple share one son together

Faye Tozer has paid the sweetest tribute to her husband Michael Smith in honour of their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple, who tied the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2009, have had a difficult few weeks with the pair trying to cope with the long-distance due to Faye's commitments with Strictly Come Dancing. Sharing a cute picture of the pair, Faye tweeted:" Happy 9th Anniversary Mr Smith @mick_smith_ #teamtozersmith xxx." Her husband also shared a series of images, including one from their wedding day. "Happy 9th Anniversary @Faye_Tozer I love you more than chocolate," he said.

Faye Tozer and Michael Smith have been married for nine years

Michael later added: "Nine years ago, right now, I was sitting on the sofa feeling rough, happy, scared, nervous, excited, sick and most of all confused. How could someone like @Faye_Tozer want to marry my dozy ass? Well, I still think it was the best decision she ever made, we rock!" Steps star Faye and her software engineer husband Michael have been together for over a decade, they welcomed their only child, Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, in 2009.

MORE: Inside Faye Tozer's house with husband Michael Smith

Loading the player...

The wedding anniversary comes shortly after the pop star confessed that the BBC show has put a "strain" on her long-term relationship. "It's always tricky being away from home," she told The Sun. "You just have to keep your head above water." She added: "We've just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate - I think that's the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other." Just last week, the mum-of-one shared a sweet picture of the couple, in which she praised her husband for all his support over the past few months. "A very Happy Birthday to my gorgeous hubby @mick_smith_ who has been the most incredible support and held the fort for the last 3 months!!! Thank you!! You rock baby!! Love you most," she wrote in the caption, to which Michael replied: "Thank you beautiful."

MORE: Faye Tozer's husband admits couple have had tough week amid Giovanni Pernice flirting rumours