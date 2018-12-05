Strictly's Stacey Dooley opens up about heartbreaking childhood The journalist was brought up by her mother

Stacey Dooley may have won over the Strictly Come Dancing crowd with her infectious personality and incredible performances, but it seems her childhood hasn't been as smooth-sailing. The 31-year-old has opened up about her tragic past, revealing her father left her family home when she was just two years old - and later died before they even had the chance to reconcile. "My mum went above and beyond to make up for the fact I didn't have two parents. I was very lucky," she wrote in her new book, On the Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back.

She added: "My father had his demons; our relationship was difficult and fractured. But I don't ever think 'poor me', I just feel blessed that I had my mother. She was such a great mum." According to The Mirror, Stacey - who was born in Luton - wasn't given the chance to make amends with her dad after he passed away when she was in her early twenties. "There was never a bond between Stacey and her dad. The circumstances prevented it," Stacey's mum told publication in October. "When he tried to come back in her life in a more meaningful way when she was aged 13 it was too late for them to reconcile."

This year, the TV presenter has been partnered with pro dancer Kevin Clifton and their friendship is one of the strongest on the show. Famed for presenting BBC Three's Stacey Dooley Investigates series of documentaries since 2008, Stacey has become one of the most sought-after broadcast journalists. She left school at 16, and then worked as a shop assistant at Luton Airport before being picked to take part in her first BBC documentary aged 21. Earlier this year, Stacey was appointed an MBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting. She was set to receive her MBE from the Queen in October, but had to reschedule due to prior arrangements.

