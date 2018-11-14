The surprising reason why Stacey Dooley agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing The journalist is waltzing her way to the top with Strictly pro Kevin Clifton

Making a name for herself in the showbiz industry, BBC journalist Stacey Dooley has revealed the real reason she agreed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing - and it's all down to some escapism! The 31-year-old, who has teamed up with Strictly professional Kevin Clifton, has quickly become a firm favourite and is one of the contenders to make it all the way to the final. Opening up about the show, she told Radio Times: "One of the main reasons why I said yes to Strictly is that work is so intense and so full-on and harrowing and I have to be very straight and very serious - and rightly so."

"But it's nice to be able to enjoy the lighter side of life as well and the flamboyant, frivolous side of things," she added. "It's escapism for me, I'm loving it." However, Stacey was recently forced to miss two days of training due to a bruised rib. Despite the set-back, the TV presenter managed to perform and scored an impressive 36 points with her couple's choice routine - Street and Commercial.

Earlier this year, Stacey was appointed an MBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting. She was set to receive her MBE from the Queen last month, but had to reschedule due to prior arrangements. Speaking to HELLO!, the star explained: "We're rescheduling, I have an amazing suit to wear and a hat to put on - it's going to be very Michelle Pfeiffer, think Scarface." Stacey has been the presenter of BBC Three's Stacey Dooley Investigates series of documentaries since 2008. She is currently touring the country in-between her Strictly schedule to promote her book.

