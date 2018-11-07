Kevin Clifton says Stacey Dooley is 'beautiful' - in sweetest tribute to Strictly partner These two!

Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton has paid an adorable tribute to his celebrity partner Stacey Dooley, calling her a "beautiful little dancer" on Twitter. The Latin champion replied to a tweet from Marian Keyes, which read: "Stacey Dooley is a REMARKABLE person. So brave and compassionate but so full of joy and charisma. She's one of the most LOVEABLE people ever. I could NOT LOVE HER MORE." Kevin retweeted the message and wrote: "And turning into a beautiful little dancer too," with a sweet smiling emoji. Aw!

Kevin and Stacey scored rave reviews for their dance on Saturday

Stacey and Kevin are one of the most popular partnerships of this year's series, and wowed once again with their 'Street and Commercial' couple's choice routine on Saturday night. During the performance to Alicia Key's Empire State of Mind, the pair hid their faces behind a hat for a few moments, with viewers even suggesting that they shared a kiss.

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec treats Janette Manrara to date night after Strictly exit: see pics

Loading the player...

Speculating on their chemistry, one fan wrote: "Don't kiss her behind the hat, Kevin, you know what happened to Seann," before another added: "'Imagine tomorrow's papers with what happens behind the hat #Strictly."

The pair even sparked rumours of a kiss!

Despite theories surrounding the dancing partners' growing friendship, Stacey's boyfriend Sam Tucknott was in the audience to cheer her on last Saturday, looking extremely proud of his girlfriend. The couple - who are thought to have dated for a few years - like to keep their personal life relatively private. But there was no denying that the pair are loved up after seeing how happy she was that he was there. Sam has also been showing his support for Stacey on social media throughout her Strictly journey.

MORE: Katya Jones reveals who will be replacing Seann Walsh as her new Strictly dance partner

Meanwhile, Kevin is currently dancing alongside his soon-to-be ex-wife Karen Clifton, as the pair continue to be friends since announcing their split in March. On Tuesday, it was reported that Karen has moved on with opera singer David Webb – newly-surfaced pictures obtained by MailOnline show the pair leaving the The Hospital Club before stepping into a taxi together. The singer was previously linked to the dancer in February - when they were seen looking cosy during a night out at Groucho.