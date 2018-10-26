Strictly Come Dancing''s Stacey Dooley reveals her current crush - and it's not her boyfriend She certainly has chemistry with Kevin on the dance floor!

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley might be in a relationship with her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Tux, but she's now revealed to HELLO! who her royal crush is! In between rehearsals for Saturday's Halloween special with dance partner Kevin Clifton, Stacey confessed: "I would love to meet Harry, I've got a big crush on Harry - I probably shouldn't say that because you're HELLO magazine! But Meghan is a super mega-babe, so maybe I should look elsewhere. I am drawn to fellow gingers though!" The 31-year-old also explained why she had to reschedule picking up her MBE earlier this month, revealing she didn't want to upset fans who had already booked tickets to see her during her book tour for On The Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back. She said: "We're rescheduling, I have an amazing suit to wear and and a hat to put on - it's going to be very Michelle Pfeiffer, think Scarface."

Stacey and Kevin will perform a Doctor Who themed Tango on Saturday's live show, to celebrate the show's first female Doctor. Kevin said: "I love the idea of Stacey being the doctor, I think someone like her is so fitting for it." The pair also revealed that their mums are each other's biggest fans - how cute! Stacey laughed: "Kevin's biggest fan is my mother," before Kevin replied: "Your biggest fan is my mother!" They received their first nine for the Foxtrot on Kevin's birthday a couple of weeks ago, and are continuing to dazzle the judges and audience at home.

Revealing how Stacey helped him celebrate his birthday, Kevin said: "I celebrated with Stacey by doing an awesome Foxtrot, but it wasn't really like work, it was one of the best birthdays I've had because Stacey smashed it!@ before adding: "Stacey actually did me a little birthday party in the morning. She got me a minion birthday cake and some Star Wars walkie talkies so we can communicate whenever we need a cup of tea while rehearsing."

