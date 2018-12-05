David Gandy is a dad! Find out the name of his first daughter What an adorable name!

Huge congratulations are in order for David Gandy and his girlfriend Stephanie Mendoros, who have become parents for the first time. They welcomed the best early Christmas present ever into the world last week, and David has now revealed the name of their darling daughter. The 38-year-old supermodel shared a cute photo of himself wrapped up with their newborn on Wednesday afternoon, along with the caption: "Daddy, Dora and new addition Matilda out for our first dog walk together this morning. Baby Matilda was born last week, both mother and baby doing incredibly well. Only worrying thing is I'm now totally outnumbered by females in my house." Stephanie, who is a 32-year-old top barrister was no doubt resting at home, while David took Matilda for some fresh air with their dog Dora who they adopted from Battersea Dog Home.

READ: Kristina Rihanoff opens up about Ben Cohen being profoundly deaf

David and Matilda

Fans were delighted with the news on Instagram, with one writing: "Outnumbered but very lucky since girls absolutely rock. Congratulations," while another gushed: "Oh my god! Congratulations David for your new princess. You are going to be a spectacular dad." A third joked: "Congratulations buddy. Best thing in the world. You have a beautiful family. And hahah - outnumbered by females… tell me about it."

WATCH: Christmas films to watch in 2018

Loading the player...

READ: The Queen brings the festive joy in terrific turquoise outfit on charity visit

David and Stephanie have dated since 2016. David made the announcement of their expected arrival in June, telling the Daily Mail: "We're expecting our first in November. We're both thrilled. Absolutely delighted. It's our first. It's all very new to us. We're taking every day and week as it comes. It should be fun. We don't know if it's a boy or a girl and we're not planning to find out." He added: "I think we're going to need a bigger car." The couple will raise baby Matilda at Essex-born David's home in Fulham in south-west London.