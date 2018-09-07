David Gandy’s girlfriend Stephanie Mendoros shows off baby bump – see the photo She looks so proud of her growing bump!

Good genes don’t get much better than those running through David Gandy and Stephanie Mendoros, the beautiful pair who have been dating since 2016. David announced Stephanie's pregnancy in June this year and she was spotted out for dinner with her small bump in London last night. The 32-year-old criminal lawyer flashed a proud smile as she left 34 Mayfair after dinner with her 34-year-old supermodel boyfriend. Dressed in a floaty mini-dress and stiletto heels, Stephanie's growing bump doesn’t seem to be interfering with her sartorial choices just yet, and she looks absolutely incredible.

David Gandy and Stephanie Mendoros out for dinner in London

Dolce & Gabbana model David was first spotted on a date in London with the lawyer just over two years ago after he split from The Saturdays singer Mollie King. He made the baby announcement to MailOnline, saying: "We're expecting our first in November. We're both thrilled. Absolutely delighted. It's our first. It's all very new to us. We're taking every day and week as it comes. It should be fun. We don't know if it's a boy or a girl and we're not planning to find out." David tends to be fiercely private about his blossoming relationship with Stephanie, but this didn’t stop the loved-up pair from stepping out for a romantic date night and making the most of it before their first child is born in November.

WATCH: Vogue Williams on her pregnancy and birth plan

Loading the player...

READ: Who will be looking after baby Coco while Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are on X Factor?

Stephanie and David aren’t the only celebrity couple growing their family this year. Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcomed a baby boy into the world earlier this week. Spencer, 30, announced the news to HELLO! saying: "Our son arrived this morning and both mother and baby are doing well. I'm so proud of Vogue and we both feel truly blessed to welcome baby Matthews into the world. He's beautiful, just like his mother!"

READ: Kate Hudson shows off bare baby bump as due date nears