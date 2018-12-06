Rebecca Ferguson opens up about why she is moving to Paris

In an exclusive interview in July 2016 with HELLO! Magazine, former X Factor singer Rebecca Ferguson revealed why she is planning to start her new decade with an exciting move to Paris and a new album. Joining Rebecca on holiday with her children Lillie-May, Karl and Arabella at the exclusive Pine Cliffs Resort in Portugal, Rebecca told HELLO!: "People talk about turning 30 as if it is a negative thing but I'm really excited. For the first time in my life I am happy, content and know who I am. I booked a holiday to Paris a few months ago and had a ball. I loved everything about it, the food, style, architecture and I told my friend I was going to move there. He thinks I'm crazy but it will be great for me and the kids to experience a different way of life and learn French."

During the interview Rebecca also revealed how touched she was when Prince William told her a surprise secret upon meeting him in Shanghai last year. "I was the poor kid growing up, I had a tough upbringing," she said. "So when I met Prince William that was so special to me. I really had to have a moment and take that in. "He told me he listens to my music when he goes running and then asked about my kids. I was stunned. I went home and said to Karl and Lillie 'Guess what? Prince William knows who you are, how mad is that?'"

As she turns 30 Rebecca's career has turned up a notch. She is back on tour in October starting in Llandudno with an appearance at London's Palladium, has a new album due to be launched within the next couple of months and has embarked on a songwriting career for the likes of former N-Dubz star Tulisa. So the singer, who once dated One Direction's Zayn Malik, admits that doesn't leave much time for romance.

"Men can be clingy and want attention. With the job I’ve got and the kids they would have to fully get it to fit into my life. When I was younger I was looking for a man to complete me. But now I’m more confident, I've got a career, three beautiful children I'm not looking for anyone else. I'm not saying if a lovely French man came along I wouldn’t be interested but I am genuinely happy being single."

Rebecca also touched on the emotional reason behind her positive outlook to the future, and how it was down to her stepmother's words of wisdom before she died. She said: "My stepmum died earlier this year and before she passed she said, 'Live your life Becky. Have a party for your 30th, go on holiday, don’t have regrets.' I’ve never had a party before so I’m having one. I booked a holiday to Paris a few months ago and had a ball. I loved everything about it – the food, style, architecture – and I told my friend I was going to move there. He thinks I’m crazy but it will be great for me and the kids to experience a different way of life and learn French."

Rebecca will soon pick up the keys to her modern Parisian rental home and has even planned a Carrie Bradshaw moment, having treated herself to a vintage Christian Dior cape to drape around her the moment she steps off the train. "I might get to Paris and not like it but at least I'm being challenged and hopefully will grow as a person. I can meet new people without being judged and say, 'Hi, I'm Rebecca...’ or ‘Bonjour'. I hear my stepmum's voice in my head and that’s why I decided to take the risk. After everything that’s happened I feel I need a fresh start, something to make me happy."

