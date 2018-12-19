Louise Redknapp sparks relationship rumours The former Strictly star divorced from Jamie Redknapp at the end of 2017

Louise Redknapp has been hitting headlines over the past few weeks while her former father-in-law Harry Redknapp starred in – and went on to win - I'm A Celebrity. The former Strictly Come Dancing star divorced from Harry's footballer son Jamie Redknapp at the end of 2017 following 19 years of marriage, and while they have both kept any new romances out of the spotlight, fans were convinced that Louise has a new boyfriend after seeing her latest social media post. On Monday, the former Eternal singer uploaded a picture of herself and music manager Billy Clark on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "The main man."

Louise Redknapp has got fans speculating that she is dating music manager Billy Clark

Comments soon followed, with one follower writing: "Glad you've found happiness again," while another said: "You deserve to be happy, gorgeous couple." A third wrote: "You are a legend! So glad you have found someone to love you at Christmas and beyond." Billy also sparked rumours amongst his followers after sharing a similar picture on his own Instagram account, which he captioned: "The light of my life." While the pair seem close, Billy also lists Louise as one of the artists that he manages in his biography, so they could well just be good friends. Another Instagram user wrote: "Music manager maybe... Lovely pic Louise, you look happy and that's all that matters."

Billy posted a photo of the pair captioned: "The light of my life"

Since their divorce, both Louise and Jamie have been linked to various people. Louise was pictured with her former Strictly partner Kevin Clifton earlier in the week, who she has publicly praised for helping her to find her confidence again. Following her time on Strictly, Louise and Jamie separated, while Kevin's own marriage to Karen Clifton ended months later. Jamie, meanwhile, has found himself an admirer in I'm A Celebrity runner-up Emily Atack, who has mentioned on several occasions that she fancies him, and has joked that he should call her.

Both Louise and Jamie's priority has been their two sons Charley, 14, and Beau, ten, and the pair have remained on good terms as they co-parent. Harry also revealed that his wife Sandra and Louise's mum Lynne talk "all the time". He told The Sun that the divorce had been hard for their family, but that they still care for Louise. He said: "It was very difficult for us, it was a choker. We love Louise as well, it was a big blow to all of us."

