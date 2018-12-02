Louise Redknapp reveals how she finds confidence following divorce She has some tips for dating following a break up, too

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp has revealed how she finds confidence through what she wears, to get her through the tough times and everyday life. The 44-year-old, who is recently divorced from footballer Jamie Redknapp, told The Sunday Times Style magazine how she dresses for new beginnings, saying: "Clothes can give you confidence, but choosing the right pieces comes from finding your confidence, so it’s a bit of a catch-22. You hit different stages when your confidence comes and goes — whether it’s teenager to adult, your first job, your dating years, having a family — they can all be hard, especially when your body is changing."

Louise and her ten-year-old son Charles

The mum-of-two also talked about how to dress when dating after a breakup, revealing: "This is hard. You want to give the right message: that you’ve made an effort, but not that you’re trying too hard. The impression you want to make is that you’ve rocked up and you’re all easy-breezy. I’d stay away from a glitzy dress, too much make-up and overdone hair — if it’s right, there’s going to be plenty of time for that after."

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage after she made it to the Strictly semi-finals. Louise had previously opened up to The Telegraph about her marriage and her time on Strictly, saying: "He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together... I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this." She continued: "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself, I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that."