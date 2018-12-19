Ant McPartlin returns to work on Britain's Got Talent following recovery period Happy news!

Ant McPartlin has returned to work on beloved show Britain's Got Talent, according to reports – meeting with show bosses to discuss his comeback after spending some personal time away to recover following his stint in rehab earlier this year. According to The Sun, Ant has joined his presenting partner Declan Donnelly during production meetings for the show, which will return in 2019. It will be his first time back hosting since a car accident in March led him to check into rehab for substance addiction.

Ant will be returning to work with Dec on Britain's Got Talent

While Holly Willoughby took Ant's place for this year's series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, she recently confirmed that she would not be returning for a second series, despite rumours. She said during the launch for the upcoming run of Dancing on Ice: "It was a one-off, once in a lifetime adventure. Next year, I’ll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it."

MORE: Declan Donnelly breaks silence following news of Ant McPartlin's return to Britain's Got Talent

Loading the player...

The auditions for next year's series of BGT will commence in January, so it looks like Ant will be returning to screens before we know it – and no doubt fans will be thrilled to see him back by Dec's side. Dec memorably presented the live shows of the last series alone, while Ant did appear during the pre-recorded audition segments.

MORE: See the sweet gift Declan Donnelly gave Holly Willoughby after her I'm a Celebrity success

The star has slowly made a return to the public eye since taking his break, occasionally sharing messages on social media and posing for pictures with the odd fan. It's thought that he even had a part to play in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity, despite not appearing on the show. Emma Jessen, an ITV weather presenter, took to Twitter in November to claim that the production team had been consulting with Ant over Dec and Holly’s jokes on the live show. "I am informed that Ant was consulted for scripted Holly & Dec links for @imacelebrity series 2018 #imacelebrity #imaceleb @Ant_McPartlin @antanddec… top move production team if this is the case, can see his hallmarks there," she wrote.