I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp makes rare comment about son Jamie and Louise's divorce Harry said the whole family were affected

King of the jungle Harry Redknapp has opened up about how his son Jamie's divorce to Louise Redknapp came as a "big blow" to the whole family. The I'm a Celebrity winner, who still cares for his daughter-in-law dearly, told The Sun: "It was very difficult for us, it was a choker. We love Louise as well, it was a big blow to all of us." Harry, 71, revealed that his wife Sandra still talks to Louise's mum "all the time" and that "it's all amicable, absolutely".

Louise, 44, and her ex-husband Jamie, 45, were officially divorced in December 2017. They were married for over 19 years and have two sons together: Charley, 14, and ten-year-old Beau. Speaking to The Telegraph at the time, the pop star said: "He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together... I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this."

She continued: "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself, I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn't just go back to that."

A look at Jamie and Louise's love through the years:

Louise was partenered with Kevin Clifton during her stint on the show in 2016. She impressed judges and viewers at home and was propelled to the finals, but lost out to BBC sports presenter Ore Oduba. At the time, she spoke to HELLO! about how she and husband Jamie laughed off the Strictly curse.

"We laughed about it. After so many years, it'll take more than Strictly and a sparkly leotard to cause problems," she said, before referring to Kevin and Karen Clifton, who have also since split. "Plus, Kevin is married to the hottest dancer on the show."

