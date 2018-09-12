Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev reveals life change after seven years Pasha will be hitting the Strictly dancefloor with Ashley Roberts this year

Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev has revealed some exciting news! Taking to Twitter, the professional dancer has confirmed that he will be taking a break from his own tour after seven years to pursue a new adventure - he will be joining his fellow Strictly professionals on the Strictly Come Dancing professionals tour! The TV star tweeted: "An announcement to everyone asking about my tour for 2019 - thank you for all your continued support, but after seven fantastic years I've decided to have a break next summer to try something new. I've loved dancing for and with you & can’t wait to entertain you on Strictly 2018!"

Pasha Kovalev has announced some exciting news about a new tour

Thanking his team, Pasha wrote: "And to all the talented young dancers, singers, amazing cast and crew and wonderful audiences who've supported me over the years - thanks for the memories, and until next time... Keeeep Dancing!" A few days later, he added: "It's official. I will be joining The Strictly Pro - Tour in 2019." It was recently announced that Pasha, who is in a relationship with Countdown star Rachel Riley, has been partnered up with Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts in this year's series. He previously lifted the Glitterball trophy with Caroline Flack in 2012, and has also come in second position with Kimberley Walsh and Chelsee Healey.

Meanwhile, Ashley was recently forced to defend her previous dancing experience thanks to her time with The Pussycat Dolls. Speaking at the Strictly press launch, the 36-year-old confessed: "People obviously know what I did with the Dolls. We were running around the world, booty-popping for days. This is a new skill, and I'm just really grateful to be here." She added: "I'm very excited to be learning a new skill. Hopefully, I'll go out there and do alright - we'll see, this is going to be new for me."

Ashley, who has also taken part in I'm A Celebrity, claims that dancing without her girls will be a completely different experience as to just dancing with a male partner. "This is a whole new world for me - and its live telly," she admitted. "It's just you and your partner but I'm very excited. At the same time I'm also very nervous. I'm just really grateful to be here and become all the characters and to bring out all the outfits."

