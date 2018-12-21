Karen Clifton is finally reunited with her mother after Strictly Come Dancing - see emotional post The Strictly star's family reside in New York

Karen Clifton has posted a touching picture on Instagram, which shows her emotional reunion with her mother Miriam Cardenas at a New York café, Levain Bakery. Just days after this year's Strictly Come Dancing came to an end, the professional dancer rushed back home for her first Christmas following her split from estranged husband Kevin Clifton. "I didn't even know who this woman was.. But seriously.. NOBODY gives better hugs than Mum," the dancer wrote in the caption alongside the snap of their sweet embrace.

Karen Clifton reunited with her mother Miriam Cardenas

Karen, who is set to take part in the BBC show's nationwide tour in the New Year, recently watched her ex lift up the glitter ball trophy with his celebrity dance partner Stacey Dooley. In March, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, both Karen and Kevin confirmed their split after three years of marriage. Despite parting ways, the pro dancers have remained on the best of terms – with Strictly viewers left emotional after they watched Karen run over to Kevin to congratulate him on his sensational win on Saturday.

Karen will no doubt be enjoying some quality time with her loved ones in New York. The star, who originally hails from Venezuela, moved to the US when she was a child – she and her two siblings were brought up single-handedly by their mother. "We arrived in December. It was so cold," Karen told You Magazine in 2017. "My mum had to work away from home and my sister got a job, so my brother and I had to look after ourselves a lot. It wasn't easy." Karen's inability to speak English made her feel alienated at school. "I tried to make myself as invisible as possible," she added. Despite the hardship, Karen has become one of the most popular dancers in the world, winning competitions across the globe before landing a dream spot on Strictly Come Dancing.

