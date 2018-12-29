Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard and brother Curtis injured in nightclub attack Awful news!

Strictly Come Dancing favourite AJ Pritchard was the victim of a nasty attack in a nightclub on Thursday night, it's been revealed. The star, who was enjoying a night out in Cheshire with his brother Curtis – who is a professional dancer on Irish show Dancing With The Stars – were reportedly kicked and punched by eight men, who surrounded them on the dance floor. According to The Sun, witnesses said that Curtis fell to the floor during the altercation, with AJ left to carry him to safety.

AJ and his brother Curtis. Image: Instagram

While AJ is recovering at home with some bad bruising and cuts to his face, Curtis will need surgery in the next few days on a badly injured knee – which will no doubt have been devastating news for the dancer, who is due to return to Dancing With The Stars on January 6.

A spokesperson told the publication: "AJ and Curtis were assaulted in an unprovoked attack. Curtis is to undergo an emergency operation to correct damage to his knee. AJ received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs."

AJ posted a sweet photo with his brother and their grandparents over Christmas. Image: Instagram

The local police force added: "The four victims were taken to hospital for treatment. All have since been discharged. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Crewe on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries."

Strictly's Neil Jones has been quick to send his support to colleague AJ, tweeting on Friday night: "Disgusting what happened to @Aj11Ace and his brother @CurtisPritchard and I hope they catch everyone involved." Fellow professional Aljaz Skorjanec added: "So upset by the news about @Aj11Ace and @CurtisPritchard!! Two lovely guys that mean no harm to anyone ever!! I can not believe it. To the thugs that did that.. shall we dance???? #fuming."