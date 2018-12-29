Janette Manrara shares first social media snap of couple Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice together So sweet!

Strictly Come Dancing couple Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice have officially made their social media debut! The stars headed out for dinner with their Strictly co-star Janette Manrara in Miami, Florida on Friday night – and Janette couldn't resist posting a 'Boomerang' selfie on her Instagram Story with the pair. Ashley and Giovanni are thought to be spending some time together in the States with Ashley's family, and Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec recently flew out too, since Janette's family are also based there.

Image: Instagram @jmanrara

Earlier in the day, the Cuban dancer had posted some videos of her day out catching up with her mum and sister – before Giovanni and Ashley joined her at a sushi restaurant later on. The sweet video shows Ashley blowing a kiss at the camera, Giovanni enjoying his wine and Janette raising her finger to her lips in a 'shh' action alongside two friends.

If fans were wondering where Aljaz was, he was at a basketball game with another friend – and posting plenty of his own Instagram Stories from his night out. All four Strictly stars are making the most of their time off before they kick start the show's live tour in January. Upon arriving in Miami, Aljaz, Janette and Giovanni headed for a day out together at Universal's Islands of Adventure – where they posted plenty of funny videos and pictures on Instagram.

Janette and Aljaz have split their time between Aljaz' home of Slovenia and Miami this Christmas, with Janette posting lots of sweet pictures of their family time together. On Boxing Day, she wrote: "The most important thing about Christmas is love... I’m blessed to have an amazing husband who treats me like a Disney Princess, and a family that keeps me strong and fills my life with joy and love all year round! Merry Christmas everyone, and Happy Holidays from Mr & Mrs Skorjanec & the entire Manrara Family."