GMB's Ben Shephard shares rare photo with wife Annie on the beach

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard enjoyed some quality time with his family over the Christmas period ahead of starting back at work, including a day out to the beach. And while Ben keeps his family life relatively private, he delighted fans with a rare photo of himself and his wife Annie on Instagram just after the festivities. The pair looked loved-up as they stood in front of a picturesque backdrop of the sea, and Ben wrote besides the snapshot: "Stunning day on the beach yesterday meant I could crack out the sunnies, mostly to cover my seriously puffy, baggy eyes. Can't believe xmas is done for another year – all that build up and excitement and it's over in seconds."

Ben Shepard and his wife Annie were branded 'couple goals'

Ben continued: "Good news is it's only 362 days till we do it all again!! Hope you all had a great time, roll on the new year and 2019." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Lovely picture of you both," while another said: "Absolutely stunning picture of two people obviously in love." A third added: "You two are gorgeous together. Couple goals."

The GMB star and his two sons

Ben and Annie have been married for 15 years, and share sons Jack and Sam. Over the holidays, Ben shared a video of his boys going for a run outside, and admitted that it had been a miracle that he had managed to persuade them to get out of the house and away from playing Fortnite. He said: "We’ve had a post Xmas miracle in the Shephard household!!! Somehow I managed to drag Sam and Jack off the sofa and their #fortnite marathon to do @parkrunuk. The first one since Xmas for us all, was great to get out there and get stuck in- think secretly they kind of enjoyed it too."

While he leads a happy family life, Ben admitted that his early starts for GMB had an impact. When asked whether he is too tired for date nights, the TV star told The Mirror: "Even when I'm not working on a Saturday I'll often wake up running around shouting, 'I'm late!' Annie has to grab me and shake me saying, 'It's the weekend!'"

