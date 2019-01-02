Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper dance in New Year's Eve video The Beckhams know how to throw a good party!

David and Victoria Beckham saw 2019 in with a star-studded party at their Cotswolds mansion – and no party is complete without dancing! Victoria delighted her fans after showcasing her best moves in the living room during the festivities, where she was joined by daughter Harper, her parents Tony and Jackie, sister Louise and David's mum Sandra. The group were captured on a video posted on Victoria's Instagram Stories, and she wrote next to it: "Now that is mum dancing!! And I had totally forgotten how good Rod Stewart is!" Of course, the former pop star didn’t just chose Rod Stewart's music, but her own too. It wasn’t long before the Spice Girls hit Stop Right Now was put on, and Victoria reverted back into Posh Spice. This time, the mum-of-four was joined by her famous friend Liv Tyler, who attended the bash with her husband David Gardner.

Victoria Beckham and Harper danced the night away

Throughout the night, both David and Victoria shared photos of their activities, which included watching a colourful firework display which was set to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. David's sister Joanne was also present, as were the couple's three oldest children, Brooklyn – who bought along his new girlfriend Hana, Romeo and Cruz. David sweetly posted pictures of himself and each of his children during the night, as well as a cute video of himself and Harper watching the fireworks together. David and Brooklyn also enjoyed dancing at the table to Peter Andre's classic, Mysterious Girl, which caught the attention of Peter himself. Impressed by their moves, the singer shared the video on his Instagram account, and wrote next to it: "I’ll teach you both how to do the bogle next time."

David and Brooklyn's dancing caught the attention of Peter Andre

The Beckhams spend a lot of their weekends and holidays at their Cotswolds house, and often hold parties there. The family have tightened security following two break-in attempts, and now have a guard dog at the property. The family have called him Logan, and Romeo shared a photo of the pair over Christmas, with Logan dressed up in a tartan bow.

The Beckham family spent New Year's Eve together at their Cotswolds home

It was recently revealed that Victoria spent an estimated £30,000 on installing an artificial grass tennis court at the mansion in a bid to help her son Romeo achieve his dreams of being a professional tennis player. David and Victoria are also planning to create a fairytale garden at their country home, as part of an ongoing renovation, after enlisting three-time Chelsea Flower Shower winner Marcus Barnett to design it, which will include a pergola, natural swimming pond that uses water recycled from the main house, and a fruit orchard with 23 different types of trees. The couple will be planting plum, pear, crab apple, wild cherry and witch hazel trees – ideal for health-conscious Victoria to prepare some nutritious homemade treats.

