Strictly's Karen Clifton returns to London following festive break with new boyfriend The Strictly star is in a new relationship with opera singer David Webb

It's back to reality for Karen Clifton, who has returned to London following a short break with her new boyfriend David Webb in New York. The couple, who are yet to officially confirm their relationship, spent a few days at Karen's home with her family, where she celebrated Christmas and rung in the New Year. The Strictly Come Dancing star, 36, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a story, showing her enjoy a glass of champagne in First Class. "London, see you in the morning. #homebound," she wrote.

Karen Clifton has returned back to the UK

The flight comes a day after Karen was treated to a romantic date night by her partner. The professional dancer shared a snap of herself at the Metropolitan Opera, where she watched Otello with her man. "A night of colours, #CecilyBrown and @dvf @metopera #Otello," she wrote in the caption. David, who is an opera singer himself, took to his own social media accounts to share snippets from their lovely evening.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with HELLO!, Karen revealed that she is now in a better place following her split from her husband of three years, Kevin Clifton. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she said, revealing the marriage was unravelling even then. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

Karen then went on to reveal that that she hasn't ruled out finding love again. "Having love in my life is a beautiful thing," she confessed. "There is definitely no ruling that out." Rumours of Karen's romance with the British singer resurfaced in November when they were seen leaving the The Hospital Club before stepping into a taxi together.

