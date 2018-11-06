Has Strictly's Karen Clifton moved on with new man after from split with Kevin - details Karen and Kevin Clifton parted ways at the start of the year

Karen Clifton appears to have mended her broken hear following her split from husband Kevin Clifton this year. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who confirmed she had parted ways from Kevin after three years of marriage in March, has been romantically linked to opera singer David Webb. In newly-surfaced pictures, obtained by MailOnline, the pair could be seen leaving the The Hospital Club before stepping into a taxi together. The singer, who trained at the Royal College of Music, was previously linked to the dancer in February - when they were seen looking cosy during a night out at Groucho.

Karen Clifton has been linked to a new man

Karen, who is currently partnered with actor Charles Venn on this year's Strictly, has been putting on a united front with her ex Kevin. The former lovebirds are still good friends and have continued to professionally dance together after they ended their marriage in early 2018. In their first joint interview following the split, Karen told HELLO!: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don't have to fall apart."

Speaking of their decision to confirm the split, Kevin told HELLO!: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We are just two people who love what we do and we never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody." He added: "Our friendship was built on our passion for dance. Dance is the glue that holds us together."

In September, Karen opened up about receiving therapy twice a month, and hypnotherapy to treat her anxiety to get her in a good place following the separation. She told the Mail on Sunday: "I've taken a big hit. I had to realise that I'm 36 years old. I’m not a kid and it has taken me a lot of therapy and life coaching to get through this. I have found it really difficult." Karen then added: "We thought our relationship was going to be the best thing. It turns out that it wasn't." Karen and Kevin were first plagued by reports of marital problems ever since last year's Strictly finale, when they didn't dance together. They have since remained the best of friends.

