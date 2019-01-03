Strictly's Karen Clifton and new boyfriend David Webb enjoy romantic date night - details The Strictly star has found love again with opera singer David Webb

Karen Clifton has kicked off 2019 with a bang! The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is back home in New York, was treated to a romantic date night by her new boyfriend, opera singer David Webb. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the professional dancer shared a snap of herself - with a glowing smile across her face - at the Metropolitan Opera, where she watched Otello with her man. "A night of colours, #CecilyBrown and @dvf @metopera #Otello," she simply wrote in the caption. David, who has been linked to Karen since February last year, took to his own social media accounts to share snippets from their evening.

Karen Clifton at the Metropolitan Opera

The date night comes shortly after Karen revealed to HELLO! that she is now in a better place following her split from her husband of three years Kevin Clifton. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she said, revealing the marriage was unravelling even then. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

It's no secret that Karen has been enjoying the festive period this year, having introduced David to her family after they were pictured together on the streets of New York. The pro dancer went on to reveal that that she hasn't ruled out finding love again. "Having love in my life is a beautiful thing," she confessed. "There is definitely no ruling that out." Rumours of Karen's romance with the British singer resurfaced in November when they were seen leaving the The Hospital Club before stepping into a taxi together.

