Strictly's Karen Hauer's stylish love nest with new husband Jordan Wyn-Jones The pro dancer has great interiors taste

REVEALED: Strictly's Karen Hauer marries Jordan Wyn-Jones in intimate ceremony

The pro dancer has a gorgeous property in the city which boasts a modern kitchen, a cute garden and a loft conversion.

Karen Hauer's garden

The couple have a lovely outdoor space

While having a garden in London may be rare, Karen is blessed with a lovely space. The star has a sweet outdoor area with a grey fence that's decorated with festoon lights and plenty of lovely plans.

WATCH: Karen and Jordan showcase their fitness skills

Their patio space with rattan garden furniture was revealed when the couple shared a fitness video online.

Karen Hauer's kitchen

The star has a modern kitchen

While whipping up a healthy smoothie, Karen showed off her gorgeous kitchen with wooden worktops, a white kitchen island and country style cupboards.

Karen Hauer's bedroom

Karen uses her bedroom for workouts

During one of Karen's workouts, she showcased one of the bedrooms inside her lovely property. The attic room features VELUX windows, white walls and a cream carpet. Karen's pet pooches took more of a laid-back approach to the fitness plan, though…

Karen Hauer's living room

Karen's added personality with coloured furnishings

Karen's lounge is a bright and airy space with double height ceilings and wooden floors. The star has added her own personality with bright furniture, artwork and plants. The ceiling has spotlights and the windows have been dressed with chic white shutters.

The space doubles up as a workout area for Karen who likes to stay in shape.

Karen married Jordan in front of fellow Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

"It feels like a fairytale day," Karen told HELLO! of the wedding at Chewton Glen. "It felt so special to bring our families and friends together."

"I haven't seen my family for the last two years so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them."

Karen went Instagram official with Jordan back in August 2021, and it looks like the newlyweds are so loved up!

