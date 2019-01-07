Strictly's Karen Clifton and boyfriend David Webb get matching tattoos - take a look Inked forever

It seems Karen Clifton's romance with opera singer David Webb is going from strength to strength with the couple getting matching tattoos. The Strictly Come Dancing star recently unveiled her new inking - by tattoo artist Courtney Lloyd. The artwork itself was of a Unalome symbol, which represents the path to enlightenment. And on Monday, the dancer's partner took to his Instagram page to reveal his own tattoo by the same artist. Although fans are yet to see the full artwork, a thin line and what appears to be the base of the Unalome symbol are visable. When contacted by HELLO!, it was confirmed that the pair went together to get their inkings.

Karen Clifton recently showed off her new tattoo

Karen unveiled her new body art with her fans towards the end of December; at the time, she revealed that the tattoo will remind her of "those struggles and the peace that often follows them." In the caption, the star wrote: "Unalome: The unalome symbol represents the path to enlightenment in the Buddhist culture. The spirals are meant to symbolize the twists & turns in life, & the straight lines are meant to represent the moment one reaches enlightenment, peace or inner harmony. And this, courtesy of @courtneylloydtattoos is my daily reminder of those struggles and the peace that often follows them."

Karen's boyfriend David also got one done on the same day

Karen's tattoo is the latest change she has made to mark her new chapter in her life. The dancer took a trip to the hairdressers just after the Strictly final, revealing a short pixie haircut. Explaining her reason behind her new do, Karen said on Instagram: "Never be afraid to make changes because of what people will think of you or because they won't like it. Being happy with who you want to be is what matters." The professional dancer and her boyfriend, who have been linked to each other since February last year, returned to London last week after spending Christmas and New Year's together in New York.

The couple are yet to officially confirm their relationship, but have been pictured together on various occasions. In a new interview with HELLO!, Karen revealed that she is now in a better place following her split from her husband of three years, Kevin Clifton. "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family," she said, revealing the marriage was unravelling even then. "Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

