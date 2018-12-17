Karen Clifton reveals dramatic change following end of Strictly Come Dancing The Strictly star looks fabulous!

Karen Clifton is looking to a fresh new start with a brand new look - and doesn't she look great?! The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who is set to take part in the BBC show's nationwide tour in the New Year, took to Instagram to unveil her fabulous hairstyle, which was accompanied by a touching post. "Never be afraid to make changes because of what people will think of you or because they won’t like it," she cryptically wrote. "Being happy with who you want to be is what matters."

Karen Clifton has a brand new look

Explaining her decision to chop off her locks, she added: "Chopped a bit of my hair to feel refreshed and to continue fine tuning the person I am. Just happy. Just me." Fans and friends alike immediately rushed to post comments underneath the new look, with Kate Silverton writing: "It's beautiful - as are your words xxx." Fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones said: "Love it!" Ore Oduba added: "Yup. Just yup. Love it killer! X" The transformation comes just days after she witnessed her estranged husband Kevin Clifton lift up this year's Glitter ball trophy with Stacey Dooley.

MORE: Kevin Clifton's sister reflects on Strictly champion's 'tough' year with sweet throwback

Loading the player...

All eyes were on the former couple during the Strictly final - Karen running over to the pro dancer the moment he was announced champion. She gave her former partner a hug, and yelled, "You did it!" into his ear, leaving viewers emotional. "So proud and extremely happy for you guys," she later wrote on Instagram. "Kev - 5x finalist and you finally did it!! Your hard work, patience and pure brilliance paid off. So proud of you x. Stacey - you are what Strictly is about girl!! My hero x. Love you both..." Karen and Kevin have long been fan favourites and news of the end of their marriage was announced in a first post-split interview in HELLO! magazine in March. Despite the split, the pair have remained on the best of terms.

MORE: Inside Strictly's Karen Clifton's house