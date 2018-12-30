Strictly's Katya Jones and husband Neil spend time after Christmas This is something many couples can relate to!

Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones and her husband Neil enjoyed a magical Christmas together, but in a bid to ensure that they spend time with their respective loved ones they have been continuing the festive celebrations in other countries. Katya has stayed in Saint Petersburg to spend time with her family, while Neil – who went to Russia with his wife for Christmas Day – returned to London. On Instagram Stories, Katya shared videos from her weekend, including footage of her young nieces, and a clip of her mum showcasing her own dance moves at a party. The professional dancer also treated her family to her incredible piano skills at her parents' house, which were videoed on her mum's Instagram account. Sweetly, Katya's mum and dad have a photo of their daughter and Neil framed and taking centre stage on top of the piano.

Katya Jones is spending some quality time at home with her parents after Christmas

Neil, meanwhile, enjoyed a night out in London on Saturday to celebrate his Strictly co-star Greg Frost's birthday. Greg works as the show's floor manager, and often featured in behind-the-scenes clips on the show as he prepared the dancers and their celebrity partners to get ready for the live show each week. Greg and Neil have also joked that they get mistaken for each other a lot due to the fact they both have ginger hair.

MORE: Pippa Middleton and baby son Arthur join Vogue Williams and family on holiday

The Strictly star shared a photo of her parents at their home in Saint Petersburg

No doubt that after a few days away, Katya and Neil will be looking forward to being reunited for the start of the new year – which will be anything but dull for them! The dancers will star as the protagonists of Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story". Katya and Neil will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

READ: Kensington Palace make Kate Middleton error in new royal family video

Neil Jones flew back to London to attend his Strictly co-star's party

The show tells the story of a boy from Britain and a girl from Russia who met, fell in love and overcame the odds to become dance stars. The official synopsis reads: "Starring real life couple Neil and Katya Jones and a company of dancers, the show features vivid storytelling and sensational Latin and ballroom choreography. It also depicts a complicated modern love story, exploring how the path of love doesn't always run smoothly."

Katya and Neil's relationship hit headlines in October after Katya was caught kissing her celebrity dance partner, Seann Walsh, during a night out in London. Neil has defiantly stood by his wife, while Katya branded it a "one-off mistake." Taking to Twitter after the news broke, Katya said: "I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.