Love Island star Georgia Steel reveals dramatic details behind split from Sam Bird Georgia and Sam got together in the 2018 series of Love Island

Georgia Steel has posted a long message explaining why she has parted ways with her boyfriend, Sam Bird. The pair, who met on Love Island in 2018, had been together ever since they decided to leave the show rather than recouple with other people. Sam announced that the pair had split on Tuesday, tweeting: "I'm devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I can't bring myself to comment on at the moment. As always I wish her all the best," and Georgia took to Instagram to explain her side of the story.

Sam and Georgia split on Tuesday

The 21-year-old wrote: "Sam thinks I cheated because he went through my phone, read and took screenshots of banter I had between me and my best mate which he's now threatening to sell to the press… I will put my hands up and yeah I do admit I went round his house and stayed the night in the spare room but NOTHING did happen. I'm honestly not like that."

The Love Island contestant revealed that she and Sam had been struggling, adding: "I was very down as me and Sam had been constantly arguing… He was a lovely boyfriend and I did really love him but moving in so soon and the public pressure did make me feel very trapped. I gave our relationship everything as I really did want it to work and I was loyal throughout. But you can't help your feelings." She added that she "wanted to prove the public wrong" after some fans suggested their relationship wouldn't last. Georgia's fans were quick to support her, with one writing: "It takes a strong person to admit they're not happy in their relationship even though you're feeling pressure from outsiders to remain there."

