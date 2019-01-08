Jamie Oliver opens up about feeling sad after difficult struggle The TV chef said his busy work load took a toll on him

Jamie Oliver is known for his upbeat personality, but has admitted that his busy work load had an impact on his health last year after he was struggling to juggle everything. Chatting to The Sun, the celebrity chef admitted that he would find it hard to switch off after a day at work which soon took a toll on his metal health. He said: "I think I'm generally known for being very optimistic, bubbly and definitely glass half full. But one day I felt sad. And for a bit too long." Admitting it wasn’t depression, but from a lack of sleep, Jamie said that he found himself distracted constantly.

"I'd get home, see my wife Jools, cook a dinner. Then she would fall asleep because she's a mum, but I'm wired. The phone is pinging. I was going to bed at 1am consistently and getting up at 4am or 5am. It caught up with me," Jamie said. Knowing that he needed to change his lifestyle, Jamie started to research sleep, and soon found out that "the most powerful exercise in the gym is sleep." Now after making sure that he goes to bed by 10pm each night, Jamie feels better than ever. "The difference is amazing," he said.

Jamie and wife Jools with their five children

Jamie, 43, and his wife Jools are the doting parents to five children between the ages of 16 and two, and while he is now enjoying a full night's sleep again, this could soon change. If it was up to his wife, the couple would be having their sixth child – an idea that Jamie isn’t completely against. The Naked Chef told The Mirror last year: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

The family recently made a big change after buying a £6million 16th century mansion in Essex. According to the The Sun, they are set to move to a new country home in the picturesque village of Finchingfield, Essex, in the next few weeks. The stunning home, Spains Hall, boasts a 70-acre state, complete with a six-bed farmhouse, a three-bed lodge and converted stables. No doubt with Jools' eye for detail and homely decorations, the family will feel at home in no time. Jamie and Jools also have a property in Highgate, North London, where the family resides during the week so that they can have easy access to Jamie's work in the capital and the childrens' schools.

