Dani Dyer shocks fans with engagement announcement – after just three months dating Jack Fincham Or did she?

Dani Dyer has sent her 3.2 million Instagram followers into a spin by posting a sweet engagement announcement on her Instagram stories, writing: "I said YES! My soulmate," over a sparkling snap of her hands bearing an engagement ring! She also shared the snap on Twitter, simply writing: "I can't believe it," with a shocked emoji. But, it turns out the adorable post is in fact a prank set up by Capital FM presenters Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay, who convinced Dani to share the post as a joke.

Dani's post sent fans wild

On Tuesday morning's show, the Love Island star was dared to trick her followers by one listener. Roman said: "We had a dare sent in from someone, and what did they say Sonny?" He replied: "He came up with, 'tweet that you just got engaged to Jack'." Roman then added, "Now, you've got 3.2 million followers. We've just uploaded this to your Instagram Story. You've tweeted this as well."

Dani then said: "I can't believe it… People are really like, 'Oh my God Dani, congratulations,' my mates are messaging me." She then laughed as she revealed boyfriend Jack Fincham was asleep and had no idea she had agreed to the prank.

Within just a couple of hours, the tweet had been retweeted over a thousand times and 'liked' over 12 thousand times, with plenty of Dani's fans excitedly sending their best wishes to the couple. "OMG!!!! congratulations!!! So happy for you @jack_charlesf ‪@Dani_MasDyer best couple ever," one wrote, while another said: "A big congratulations to you both. You're such a beautiful couple and are so perfect for each other."

Of course, as many realised it was a joke, there were plenty more hilarious comments. "Gosh this is funny I hope jack tweets his reaction," one listener wrote, while another sweetly added: "I fell! I wish it was true! You make a lovely couple."