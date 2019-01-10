Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals exciting family news He must be so proud!

Kevin Clifton has revealed some very exciting family news to his fans – his younger sister, Joanne Clifton, has written a new musical! The dancer shared the promotional shot for the new show on Instagram, which was also created by Joanne's collaborator Ben Adams. "A new musical written by @realjoanneclifton and @benadamsuk," he wrote. He also proudly shared one of Joanne's Instagram Stories announcing her new venture. Kevin's fans were quick to share their best wishes on the news, with one writing: "Very talented family hope it’s a smash," and another adding: "Hope you get a part too!"

Kevin with sister Joanne

Joanne's own post revealed more about the new show, which is titled Bloody Nora. "We may have written a little something together.... Coming Soon! Go to @bloodynoramusical to be the first to hear any news! #newmusical #bloodynora #grimsby #serialkiller #jazz #1930s #itsdeadgood @benadamsuk." The poster shows Joanne in the foreground, holding a large kitchen knife – while Ben poses behind, seemingly as a detective.

MORE: Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley enjoy night out with these fellow Strictly champions

Loading the player...

Since leaving the Strictly Come Dancing cast after winning the series with Ore Oduba in 2016, Joanne has appeared in a number of musical theatre productions including Thoroughly Modern Millie and Top Hat. She and Ben appeared together in Flashdance The Musical, and reunited again to perform in the Rocky Horror 45th anniversary tour. No doubt they've had plenty of time to work on their new material together!

MORE: Kevin Clifton reveals sadness as Strictly partner Stacey Dooley starts live tour prep without him

Kevin too is a star of the stage, and is currently in rehearsal to perform as Stacee Jaxx in musical Rock of Ages. The dancer has been posting plenty of pictures and videos on his own social media, as well as retweeting posts from excited fans who have bought tickets. On Monday, he told the camera: "Just got through my first sing-through of all the songs… this is gonna be so [cool]. You better come and see this show, it's going to be rocking."