Despite Strictly Come Dancing coming to an end this year, Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley are still making sure they spend some quality time together. The champions, who have become firm friends since meeting on the BBC dance show, showed their support to Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton, who is currently performing in The Rocky Horror Show at the Theatre Royal in Brighton. The trio were also joined by Joanne's celebrity dance partner Ore Oduba, who helped lift the Strictly glitter ball trophy in 2016.

"Us lot at @rockyhorrorofficial tonight! @oreodubaofficial @sjdooley @keviclifton #rockyhorror #strictly," Joanne wrote alongside a picture of the Strictly champions, while Ore shared the same snap on his account with the caption: "We had to!! Amazing show last night @realjoanneclifton your Strictly siblings are very proud of you @sjdooley @keviclifton #extendedfamily #christmas." Their joint appearance comes shortly after Kevin and Stacey teamed up for one more dance. The stars reunited to perform a little number at Seasick Steve's concert at the O2. "Awesome night at @theo2london for Chris Evans @bbccin dancing w @bbcstrictly champ @sjdooley to @seasickstevemusic," Kevin wrote.

Now that the show has ended, the documentary-maker has lots to look forward to including the nationwide tour which kicks off next year. However, she won't be joined by Kevin - instead, the star will take to the dancefloor with Aljaz Skorjanec. Ahead of the work commitment, Stacey and fellow contestant Joe Sugg are set to host this year's New Year's Eve concert on the BBC. Stacey said in a statement: "2018 has been such a fantastic year for me, working on some hard-hitting documentaries as well as Strictly, has been a real treat. Presenting with Joe Sugg at the New Year's Eve concert with Madness is the perfect ending to such a great year!"

