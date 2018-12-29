Dame June Whitfield dies aged 93 – Ab Fab stars pay tribute The actress is best known for her role as Mother in Absolutely Fabulous

Dame June Whitfield has died, aged 93. The star's agent broke the news, and said that she "passed away peacefully" on Friday night. The TV veteran was best known for her role as Mother in Absolutely Fabulous, as well as starring in the long-running sitcom Terry And June, and the Carry On films. Since the news broke, stars have flocked to social media to pay tribute to the star, including June's Ab Fab co-star Joanna Lumley. Taking to Twitter, the Patsy Stone actress shared a photo of the pair together, and wrote: "Sad news just in. the brilliant and gorgeous June Whitfield has sadly passed away at the age of 93. Thoughts go to her family and friends." Jane Horrocks, who played Bubble in the hit BBC One comedy, added: "Grew up on #TerryAndJune and had the pleasure of working with June on #AbsolutelyFabulous. She was a wonderful lady. Versatile, funny and generous. Much loved and will be much missed."

Joanna Lumley's tribute to June Whitfield

Television producer, Jon Plowman, who worked with June on Ab Fab, as well as the 2016 movie, also shared his respects. He wrote: "Very sad at the news of the death of the wonderful June Whitfield . There was no-one with more warmth or a better ability to just "place" a line ,always an act of utter precision. Hit after hit! Take it from Here Terry and June Absolutely Fabulous over seven decade. A great loss." Actress Kate Robbins added: "No! June Whitfield – just no! Had the pleasure of working with this amazing actor. You will be remembered because you were so GREAT." David Walliams tweeted a video of June in character as Mother in Ab Fab, and wrote: "June Whitfield's incredible career in British comedy stretched all the way from Hancock's Half Hour to Absolutely Fabulous. She was always there, always being brilliant. @ferrifrump wrote June one of the funniest lines in television history."

June was made a dame in the 2017 Birthday Honours list

June was born in Streatham, and began her career in radio, before her first TV break came in 1967, where she played Rose Garvey in sitcom Beggar My Neighbour. During her impressive career, June also appeared in shows including Friends, New Tricks and Last of the Summer Wine. June also had roles in both Coronation Street in 2010, where she made a brief appearance at Blanche Hunt's funeral as her friend May, and in EastEnders as Sister Ruth in 2015. June was made a dame in the 2017 Birthday Honours for her services to drama and entertainment.

