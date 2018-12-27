Gogglebox star June Bernicoff thanks fans for kindness on first anniversary of husband Leon's death Leon Bernicoff passed away at the age of 83 December 2017

Gogglebox's June Bernicoff was left heartbroken after the tragic death of her husband Leon, who passed away just days before Christmas in 2017. And on the first anniversary of his death on 23 December, many of the TV star's fans shared tribute messages in his honour across social media, leaving June overwhelmed by their kindness. After reading many of them, June took to her Twitter account to thank her followers for their support. She wrote: "Thank you to all you lovely people who sent messages today, remembering Leon. It is so comforting to know how much he was loved. Thank you!" Shortly afterwards, June posted a second message, adding: "I've been reading more of your lovely Tweets! Thank you and Merry Christmas to you all and thank you so very much for your kindness!"

June regularly corresponds with her followers on Twitter, and told one user that she was off to visit some friends, followed by a quiet evening with her family. June also poignantly reminded her fans that Christmas can be lonely for many people, and asked them to remember those that will be alone.

Leon and June were popular stars on Gogglebox

Leon passed away in hospital after a short illness at the age of 83. The pair first met at teacher training college in 1955. They were among the first people to be cast on the hit Channel 4 show back in 2013, swiftly becoming one of the most popular faces on Gogglebox with viewers. Kelly Ellis, Editorial Director for Blink Publishing, said: "Leon and June have spent so much time in our living rooms and us in theirs that they feel like an extended part of the family. Their gentle ribbing of each other on Gogglebox and Leon's cheeky jokes were always the perfect tonic on a Friday evening."

The pair were much-loved for their banter

In January, June announced that she had decided not to return to the show without Leon. The star has since written a book about her late husband and their life together, titled Leon and June: Our Story, which hit the shelves in September. When it was revealed that June would be writing a book back in April, she said: "I'm very flattered and pleased to have been asked to write this book. Leon often said he'd like to write our story so now I can do it for him."

