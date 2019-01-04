James Middleton's new French girlfriend revealed as Alizee Thevenet The pair have been quietly dating for six months

James Middleton is off the market! The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother has been spotted holidaying in St Barths with his stunning new girlfriend, whose identity has now been revealed. According to Mail Online, the pretty Frenchwoman is Alizee Thevenet, a financial expert who works in the City of London.

Her father Jean-Gabriel Thevenet revealed: "My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love. James is a very charming man. I have seen the pictures of Alizee and James in St Barths. They look very happy. Alizee is very happy living in London."

James and Alizee have been holidaying in St Barths

The report continued to reveal that James and Alizee met in a bar, after the Duchess' brother, who was in a long-term relationship with Donna Air, offered to buy her a drink. The couple have reportedly been dating for six months and Alizee has been introduced to the Middleton family.

The pretty blonde is employed by ITG as an analytics and product research analyst. Her LinkedIn profile details her multinational background as she writes: "I had the chance to grow up in six different countries: Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England." She continues: "I am a result-driven individual with good planning and organisational skills with attention to details. I have a demonstrated ability to find solutions to problems using my creativity and reasoning, I am always open to new ideas."

James was in a long-term relationship with Donna Air

Earlier this week, James and his new girlfriend were spotted living the high life in St Barths, where they joined James' mum Carole Middleton, his sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, and the couple's baby boy Arthur. James and Alizee were pictured putting on a cosy display as they sunbathed and swam in the Caribbean Sea.

Meanwhile, Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams also travelled out to St Barths with their young son Theo. The new parents were seen enjoying a day at the beach with James and Alizee, and soaking up the sun at five-star Eden Rock resort, owned by James and Spencer's family.

