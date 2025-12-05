Skip to main contentSkip to footer
January Jones reveals life-long disorder that has got 'progressively worse'
January Jones opened up about her battle with the neurological disability misophonia in a new update shared to social media

january jones black hooded dress emoire of light screening© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
On December 4, January Jones shared her struggle with the neurological disability misophonia. The actress took to Instagram to open up about the condition with an honest message to her followers.

"For today, I'd like to talk about something that I've been struggling with my whole life, which is called misophonia. And it's gotten progressively worse over the years," she said. "I have a brother-in-law whose favorite food is chips. Just all the time, he eats chips."

The 47-year-old continued: "I have talked to him about this many times and he seems to think it's funny to eat chips around me now, because it's an ongoing joke to see what happens and see what I do. I just think it's really unkind to my issue and also very dangerous for him. So what I didn't do today, was record this video inside a prison. Because I've imaged many ways to do it. But I haven't. I didn't. Not yet."

January Jones at the Versace x NET-A-PORTER event in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California on March 7, 2024.© Getty Images
January Jones opened up about her disorder

"Otherwise, he's a really nice guy. And it's his birthday today, so happy birthday. I hope you're eating a load of chips," she concluded.

In the caption alongside the video, January penned: "I didn't do it… today."

The actress's followers flocked to the comments section to share that they too battle with the disorder. "I have it too. It’s so hard at times. Really great to hear someone openly talk about it in this way. I genuinely for years since I was a child thought it was just me and as I’ve gotten older realized it’s an actual thing. Which actually needs support from friends and family," wrote one social media user.

"Omg I can’t stand slurping, repetitive sniffing..it drives me crazy!" added another fan.

Misophonia is a condition where certain everyday sounds trigger unusually strong emotional or physical reactions, often feelings like irritation, anger, panic, or disgust. The sounds that set it off are usually small, repetitive noises such as chewing, tapping, breathing, or clicking.

Actor January Jones and son Xander Dane attend the 18th Annual SeaChange Summer Party at Montage Laguna Beach on July 26, 2025 in Laguna Beach, California© Getty Images
January's son Xander is rarely seen out in public

January resides in California with her son, Xander, raising him as a single mom. She keeps her son out of the public eye and has not revealed the identity of his father. On an episode of the podcast Race to 35, the X-Men star spoke about making the decision to freeze her eggs after welcoming Xander. "I already had my son and I just wanted to alleviate any pressure on myself."

"As women, we have these stories in our mind of our 'plan' for life and marriage and family and kids, whatever that looks like. And I had an idea, but nothing ever goes to plan. So I just thought, to get rid of that weight, I wanted to do it."

