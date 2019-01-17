Countdown's Rachel Riley reveals sweet birthday gifts from Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev Pasha Kovalev has excellent taste!

Pasha Kovalev might be a great dancer, but he also has excellent taste in gifts! Rachel Riley opened up about the amazing presents her boyfriend bought her for her birthday, which she celebrated in early January. Chatting to HELLO! at the Cirque du Soleil premiere, the Countdown star revealed that the beautiful pink coat she was wearing on the special night was a gift from the Strictly professional, saying: "[It's a birthday gift] from Pasha. So he's got very good taste."

Rachel's coat was a gift from Pasha

However, it wasn't the only thing Pasha treated her to for her big day! Rachel continued: "He got me this coat for my birthday and he had this amazing denim jacket made with – he chose all of these details to go on it like all of this animals from our wildlife trip with my favourite colours and flowers and it's completely mad." Speaking about how she celebrated her ten-year anniversary from beginning Countdown, she added: "It was my birthday as well! We were out with loads of friends, we went to Mildreds in Soho… had a couple of cocktails and posted a lot of rude words, that's why people watch it!"

Rachel admitted that while she "hadn't decided" if she was going to watch Pasha on the Strictly Live tour, she was missing him. "He's away quite a lot so we get used to different schedules," she explained. "But he's working hard and we just had a lovely birthday together and it's his birthday this week so I'll be sending birthday wishes from afar." During the premiere, the TV personality also spoke about her crystal bumblebee brooch, which was pinned onto her new coat, explaining: "[It's] a nod to Manchester because we film up in Salford and my family are from there, so when I can't wear my Man United top and scarf I wear my bee brooch!"

