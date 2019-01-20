Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have reason to celebrate These two are so in love!

On Sunday, Stacey Solomon made sure that her boyfriend Joe Swash felt extra-special as he marked his birthday at their family home. The former EastEnders actor turned 37, and was treated to a homemade cake by the Loose Women panellist. The masterpiece was decorated with green icing and – in true Stacey style – plenty of glitter too. The happy couple also enjoyed a meal together at home, and will no doubt be planning further celebrations through to the evening. This is Joe's first birthday living with Stacey – making it even more memorable for the pair. The TV star and her two sons Zachary and Leighton moved in with Joe in October.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash celebrated his birthday at their family home

Stacey had revealed her excitement at finally living with Joe in the summer, although she admitted it had given her a new insight into some of his bad habits. "He has no idea how to do a weekly shop and what to buy, and he spray tans on a regular basis inside the house, leaving a constant green-brown tinge on all of the surfaces," she wrote in her Fabulous column. "However, no matter how much these things would bug me if somebody else did them – and they really would send me over the edge – it has rarely scratched the surface."

Stacey iced Joe a special birthday cake

The popular celebrity couple are often asked whether they have plans to get married or have a child together in the future, and Stacey opened up about her hopes for the future with Joe while chatting to HELLO! earlier in the month. The former X Factor finalist said: "I don't want to put any more pressure on myself or Joe. I'll always be broody even if I don't have any more children! I love kids. I love my children. We're so grateful for the children we already have. We're so lucky to be in the position that we're in, so we're not in any hurry to have any more children or to put ourselves under any more pressure to have any more."

