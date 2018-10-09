Stacey Solomon reveals baby plans with Joe Swash The Loose Women panellist got candid in a new interview

It's an exciting time for Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash, who are about to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. And in a candid new interview with New magazine, Stacey – who is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, six, has admitted that they have discussed having children in the future. She said: "We're moving in together and probably want to have children before we get married. And when we've got through life and fed our children and they're independent, that's when I would think, 'Should we get married?'" Stacey added: "It's always in the back of our minds. It's not something we're ready for just yet, but we hope in the future it would happen. We don’t really have the time to make a baby."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have spoken about having a baby together

Last week, Stacey celebrated turning 29 with Joe and her sons as they prepared to move in to a new house. Documenting the milestone on Instagram, Stacey shared a photo of herself with Joe and her youngest son in the middle of unpacking, and wrote "Happy birthday to me yaaay. Was imagining being surrounded by thousands of pink balloons when I woke up on a four poster bed but I'm actually sooo much happier to be waking up on a mattress on the floor surrounded by brown boxes." She added: "Because we are about to move in together and blend our lives together which is the best birthday present I could have ever wished for."

The couple are planning on moving in together

This isn’t the first time that Stacey has spoken out about expanding her family. The mum-of-two, previously admitted she would "definitely" want to have children with Joe, who shares a son Harry with his ex. "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies," she said on Loose Women. "I've looked at her and been like, 'I want one of those.'"

Stacey is also extremely happy in her relationship, having met Joe for the first time in 2010 when the pair were filming for I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!. They started dating six years later, and Stacey previously told HELLO!: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

