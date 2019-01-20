Zoe Ball dyes her hair after first week on Radio 2 Breakfast Show The radio presenter treated herself after the end of the first week of her new job

Zoe Ball had a memorable week making her debut on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, as well as celebrating her daughter Nelly's ninth birthday. So there's no surprise that by the time Friday came around, she was wanting to relax and have some much-deserved pampering. The mum-of-two decided to take a trip to the salon to get some fresh blonde highlights, and shared a photo of the stunning results with her fans on Instagram. Zoe posted a close-up picture of her new hair, and wrote in the caption: "Get fresh for the weekend." Zoe paid a visit to Four London, who have also styled the hair of many other well-known faces, including Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins, actress Michelle Keegan and TV presenter Jenny Faulkner.

Zoe Ball after her first day on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Naturally, Zoe was slightly nervous ahead of the first day of her new job, which saw her take over from long-running breakfast presenter Chris Evans – who has moved to Virgin. However, the popular presenter had nothing to worry about, and received a great reception for her first show from both listeners and her famous friends. Zoe was overwhelmed to find out that one listener had even chosen to name their baby Zoe after her. The star - who presents It Takes Two – also had the support of many of the Strictly stars, including winner Stacey Dooley, and professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec. Aljaz wrote on Twitter that he had woken up "grumpy" but soon felt happier when he tuned in to Zoe's show.

Zoe Ball dyed her hair after her busy first week at work

There was one person close to Zoe that wasn’t as excited by her new gig though! On Monday, her daughter Nelly rang up Radio 1's Greg James as the show's star listener as she celebrated her birthday. The little girl hilariously told Greg that she listened to the show, and replied "no" when asked if she had tuned in to hear her mum's first link that morning.

Following the news that Zoe was to replace Chris on the breakfast show, the presenter voiced her excitement in a statement. She said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be following in the giant footsteps of Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. To be the first woman to present this very special show is both an honour and privilege." While there had been rumours that Sara Cox – who had been a favourite to take Chris' place – was upset at the decision, these were soon cleared on Zoe's first day on the show. The star spoke to Sara – who started her new role on the Drivetime show on Monday too – and wished her good luck. Zoe told her: "You're going to smash it, gorgeous. Love you!" Sara replied: "Love you, babes."

